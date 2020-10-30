Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

There’s a bobblehead of Tua Tagovailoa riding a dolphin to mark his first NFL start

To commemorate Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s first NFL start, FOCO released an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead featuring the southpaw.

The bobblehead version shows Tagovailoa smiling, wearing his Miami Dolphins uniform and holding a football as he rides a dolphin.

It costs $40, plus shipping, through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.

Tagaovailoa, who starred at Alabama before becoming a 2020 first-round NFL draft pick, made his NFL debut late in the Dolphins’ 24-0 victory over the New York Jets on Oct. 18. He completed both of his pass attempts for 9 yards, the second completion generating a first down.

Profile Image of Jason Dill
Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service