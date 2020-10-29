Former Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler latest athlete to endorse presidential candidate

Quarterback Jay Cutler talks to the media at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie. He does not look enthused.

Retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, whose final season was with the Miami Dolphins, has joined golfing legend Jack Nicklaus as the latest current or former professional athletes to publicly endorse one of the presidential candidates in Tuesday’s upcoming general election.

Nicklaus posted a letter on social media that outlined his reasons for endorsing President Donald Trump for re-election, and Cutler replied to the post with, “SIGN ME UP.”

Other athletes have voiced their support for President Trump’s opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who won an NBA title for the Miami Heat, spoke at a campaign rally last week for Biden and is among athletes that have endorsed Biden’s candidacy, which includes U.S. Women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe, NBA coach Doc Rivers and Lakers star LeBron James, according to The Hill.