Shaquille O’Neal, Pepsi team up to grow communities across country, including Miami

Shaquille O’Neal outside Shaq’s Fun House Jan 31, 2020, in Wynwood
Shaquille O'Neal outside Shaq's Fun House Jan 31, 2020, in Wynwood

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who won NBA titles with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, is partnering with Pepsi on the Pepsi Stronger Together campaign, a grassroots initiative to provide support to different communities across the nation, according to a press release.

Through the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, Shaq is teaming up on the Pepsi Stronger Together campaign to work with four cities and their NBA teams and charities to build stronger communities.

Those cities are Miami, Orlando, Memphis and Washington D.C.

“This program might be one of the most substantial and important steps in helping our local communities to become stronger together,” O’Neal said in a press release. “There has never been a more important time to look inward and focus on these grassroots initiatives, and I’m excited to join forces with Pepsi to help those in need.”

In Miami, the Pepsi Stronger Together campaign’s activation through Pepsi, the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and its partners include:

