World famous broadcaster Andres Cantor wins soccer award

World-famous sports broadcaster Andres Cantor.

Andres Cantor, Telemundo Deportes’ sports commentator has been named the recipient of U.S. Soccer’s 2020 Colin Jose Media Award. The commentator received one of U.S. Soccer’s most esteemed awards during a special Telemundo Deportes broadcast on Sunday.

As the 13th recipient of the Colin Jose award, Cantor is the first Spanish-Language broadcast personality to be honored with the award, and only the third broadcast media personality regardless of language to be honored with the award since JP Dellacamera in 2018 and Seamus Malin in 2005.

The five-time Emmy-Award winner, Cantor, is the most popular fútbol voice in the United States.

Captivating fans with his unmatched narrative style, unique phrases and legendary GOOOOOL! Call, Cantor’s signature style has become emblematic of Telemundo’s soccer coverage and synonymous with the excitement and passion that resonates through every match.