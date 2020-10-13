Tom Brady referenced a viral meme to congratulate LeBron James’ fourth NBA title

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) celebrates with his teammates after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. AP

Tom Brady embraced an internet meme poking fun at his late-game mistake last week, when he congratulated LeBron James on his fourth NBA title.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was shown holding four fingers up, in what became an image that went viral on social media platform Twitter, during the Bucs final drive against the Chicago Bears last Thursday. It looked like Brady had forgotten how many downs there were, holding the fingers up toward the referees for an additional down left to be played.

There wasn’t and the Bucs lost, 20-19, but head coach Bruce Arians told reporters after the game that Brady knew how many downs there were.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers capturing their 17th title in franchise history, with a 106-93 victory in Game 6 over the Miami Heat, Brady posted to Twitter the image of himself but with LeBron James’ head edited in place of his own.

Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed up old guy! pic.twitter.com/mm0fylMbS7 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 12, 2020

“Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship,” Brady tweeted with the image. “Not bad for a washed up old guy!”