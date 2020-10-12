Steelers WR Chase Claypool scored four TDs. So, of course he trolled Tom Brady

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) scores his forth touchdown of the game on a 35-yard pass play from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The Steelers won 38-29. AP

Ever since Thursday night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became a viral meme after holding up four fingers in what looked like a mental mistake over how many downs remained in the Bucs’ final drive of a loss to the Bears.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians maintained Brady knew how many downs there were.

However, social media offered a different opinion through the meme.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool was one of the latest to jump in on Brady after scoring four touchdowns.

Claypool posted a photo to Twitter of his face and helmet superimposed onto the image of Brady holding up four fingers.

Claypool had three receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown to go with seven catches for 110 yards in the Steelers’ 38-29 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.