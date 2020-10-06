Heat feeds 600 families, donates $45,000 to Florida Rights Restoration Coalition

While the Heat aren’t playing at home in the NBA Finals, they’ve brought the experience to South Florida.

Joining forces with State Farm, the Heat hosted a drive-thru feeding event for families impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Feeding South Florida co-hosted the event that took place Monday at Gwen Cherry Park where 600 families received boxes of milk, water, protein, produce, an assortment of non-perishable goods, hand sanitizer and other team gear.

Former Heat player Glen Rice participated in handing out the food boxes. In addition, the Heat, NBA and State Farm announced a $45,000 contribution to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition’s current Fines & Fees Program, a grant that will aid the FRCC’s efforts to reinstall the right to vote for former convicted felons, according to the release.

“During Monday’s event, the HEAT invited members of both Feeding South Florida and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to attend Game 4 of the NBA Finals as virtual fans, sitting courtside while the team takes on the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC,” the release states. “Approximately 50 members of both organizations will join Michelob ULTRA Courtside, the NBA Virtual Fan Experience, where they will appear on 17-foot video boards surrounding the court. Photos and video of the drive-thru feeding event with Feeding South Florida and Florida Rights Restoration Coalition on Monday are available HERE.”