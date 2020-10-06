Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Heat feeds 600 families, donates $45,000 to Florida Rights Restoration Coalition

While the Heat aren’t playing at home in the NBA Finals, they’ve brought the experience to South Florida.

Joining forces with State Farm, the Heat hosted a drive-thru feeding event for families impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Feeding South Florida co-hosted the event that took place Monday at Gwen Cherry Park where 600 families received boxes of milk, water, protein, produce, an assortment of non-perishable goods, hand sanitizer and other team gear.

Former Heat player Glen Rice participated in handing out the food boxes. In addition, the Heat, NBA and State Farm announced a $45,000 contribution to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition’s current Fines & Fees Program, a grant that will aid the FRCC’s efforts to reinstall the right to vote for former convicted felons, according to the release.

“During Monday’s event, the HEAT invited members of both Feeding South Florida and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to attend Game 4 of the NBA Finals as virtual fans, sitting courtside while the team takes on the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC,” the release states. “Approximately 50 members of both organizations will join Michelob ULTRA Courtside, the NBA Virtual Fan Experience, where they will appear on 17-foot video boards surrounding the court. Photos and video of the drive-thru feeding event with Feeding South Florida and Florida Rights Restoration Coalition on Monday are available HERE.”

Profile Image of Jason Dill
Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service