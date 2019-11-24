Deonta Wilder stakes claim to best heavyweight of decade with knockout of Luis Ortiz

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder poses with referee Kenny Bayless after defeating Luis Ortiz in their title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 23, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wilder won with a seventh-round knockout. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) Getty Images

Deonta Wilder delivered another resounding statement that now allows him to stake claim to a noteworthy distinction. With his seventh-round knockout victory over Miami resident Luis Ortiz late Saturday, Wilder can identify himself as the best heavyweight of the decade.

In fact, the current heavyweight landscape could be described as Wilder’s domain. Much like Jack Dempsey, Joe Louis, Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali, Larry Holmes and Mike Tyson, legendary champions identified by specific decades, the mid- and late 2010s belong to Wilder.

Even if Anthony Joshua recaptures his titles against Andy Ruiz Jr. in their rematch Dec. 7, Joshua’s seventh-round technical knockout loss to Ruiz five months ago removed the aura of invincibility. Meanwhile, Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) remains unbeaten while enhancing his reputation as one of the best knockout specialists in boxing history.

“You’ve got to give me my credit at this point in time,” Wilder said. “It’s sad it took me over 40 fights to get the recognition that I truly deserve.”

The feared right hand linked to Wilder struck again Saturday. For six rounds, Ortiz methodically maintained pace thanks to boxing skills developed during a lengthy amateur career in his native Cuba.

As he completed rounds, Ortiz also built leads of 59-55 on two judges’ scorecards and 58-56 on the third. Ortiz was halfway home to becoming Cuba’s first heavyweight world champion.

But when fighting Wilder one punch not only can change a bout but end it. Wilder found his opening with a crushing right to the head that sent Ortiz to the canvas late in the seventh. A dazed Ortiz struggled to rise from the shot and when he appeared to regain some balance, referee Kenny Bayless reached 10 and counted him out at 2:51 of the round.

“I saw the opportunity and I took it,” Wilder said. “These guys have to be perfect with me for 12 rounds. I only have to be perfect for two seconds. It’s legit – I proved it tonight as well.”

Wilder was not concerned about trailing in the scorecards.

“To be honest, I never worry if I’m losing the fight or not,” Wilder said. “I’m blessed with something these other guys are not blessed with and that’s tremendous power. I know when I hit guys, it hurts them. When you have power like I have, you’re not worried if you’re winning rounds. I don’t want that to be in my mind if I’m winning a round or not.

“Sooner or later it’s going to come and when it does – ‘bam, baby! Good night.’/”

For Wilder, the victory extended his World Boxing Council reign to 10 successful defenses. When he makes his next defense in 2020, Wilder will begin his sixth year as titleholder.

“Now we move on to the next phase and chapter in my life,” said Wilder, 34. “I’m looking to be undisputed heavyweight champion of the world - one champion, one face, one name. I’m on the pursuit of that and I’m getting closer and closer.”

Before he aspires to unify sanctioning body belts, Wilder felt Ortiz deserved a second chance at his title. Twenty months ago, Wilder stopped Ortiz in 10 rounds but not before surviving a late seventh round flurry of punches.

“Ortiz is definitely one of the most dangerous men in the heavyweight division,” Wilder said. “As I always say that’s why these other heavyweights do not want to fight him. He proved that again tonight. Hopefully, they give him the opportunity that he truly deserves.”

Despite the two losses against Wilder, Ortiz (31-2) plans to continue his title quest.

“Retirement is not in my plans,” said Ortiz, 40. “I want to deal with and take out my frustrations with some of the heavyweights that are out there.”

Frustrations will intensify for Ortiz because of the two near misses with Wilder. While power punches gave Ortiz hope in the first fight, sound boxing seemed the perfect blueprint that would dethrone Wilder Saturday.

“Physically and mentally I was prepared, doing my job,” Ortiz said. “But in boxing, that one moment you get careless it costs you. He dropped a bomb and it connected.”

Around the ring

A month after a successful professional debut, Sunrise resident Xander Zayas will have his second fight Saturday night in Las Vegas. Zayas will face Virgel Windfield in a scheduled four-round welterweight bout.

The 17-year-old Zayas, whose decorated amateur career featured three-time national championships, needed only 1:24 to knock out Genesis Wynn in his first professional bout on Oct. 26.

