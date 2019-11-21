FAU’s Lane Kiffin had the perfect response to fan’s wish that Arkansas hires him

A little more than a week after Arkansas fired head coach Chad Morris, Florida Atlantic’s Lane Kiffin responded to a Razorbacks fan’s request that they hire the third-year Owls coach.

The fan tweeted, “If you want to bring excitement back to Razorback football and put fans back in the seats, then we need Coach @Lane_Kiffin. He’s young and firey, He is a great offensive innovator and master recruiter. He’s exactly what we need to fix this program.”

Kiffin quashed that advance in the perfect way possible.

Thx for the but I guess u have never been to boca — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 19, 2019

“(Thanks) for the (love), but I guess (you) have never been to Boca,” Kiffin tweeted.

Prior to his tenure at FAU, where he’s gone 23-13, Kiffin was an assistant at USC under Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and at Alabama under Nick Saban. He was the head coach for the Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Volunteers and USC Trojans following his six years as an assistant under Carroll.

This isn’t the first time this season Kiffin has nixed the idea of him going to a Power 5 program.

Following Willie Taggart’s dismissal from Florida State in early November, Kiffin tweeted, “No, but let’s do all that and stay right here and then do it again next year!”

That was in response to a fan’s tweet saying, “Let’s win out the rest of the year, win the conference championship and our bowl game, and then you can go to FSU. Sound like a deal?”

No but let's do all that and stay right here and then do it again next year!! Come to #thefaU #promindset #ShulaBowl https://t.co/htQ682ep8h — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 4, 2019