Here’s when and how to watch Florida-FSU, UCF-USF football Thanksgiving week.

A Florida fan holds up a sign during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Florida Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. Florida won 23-6. AP

Two in-state college football rivalry games now have a known kickoff time during the Thanksgiving holiday week.

The Florida-Florida State football game is set for a 7:30 p.m. start on Saturday, Nov. 30 in Gainesville, the Gators announced.

The UCF-USF game, dubbed the “War on I-4” for the highway between the two schools, is slated for 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29 in Orlando, the Knights announced.

The Gators-Seminoles game is airing on the SEC Network, while the Knights-Bulls game is shown on ESPN the night before.

UF owns a 35-26-2 all-time lead in the series with FSU, including last year’s 41-14 victory in Dan Mullen’s first year in Gainesville.

The Seminoles fired second-year coach Willie Taggart earlier this month, with longtime assistant Odell Haggins becoming the team’s interim coach. FSU is still searching for Taggart’s replacement as head coach.

The Gators win in Tallahassee last year ended the Noles’ five-game winning streak in the series.

Meanwhile, UCF has won the last two — and four of six — meetings with USF after the Bulls won four straight after the series began in 2005.