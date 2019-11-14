FSU players know exactly who they want as their head coach. Hint: he’s already there.

Following Willie Taggart’s dismissal as Florida State’s head football coach less than two seasons into his tenure, there were several names thrown out in various reports on who the Seminoles are after.

There even were odds listed from an offshore oddsmaker that listed Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops and former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops as the top candidates.

FSU and NFL legend Deion Sanders also was rumored as a target in the coaching search.

But if the group hiring FSU’s next head football coach, which includes the Board of Trustees and Seminole Boosters, Inc., listens to Seminole players, they won’t have to look far for the next coach.

FSU players took to social media, using Twitter to voice their opinions that interim coach Odell Haggins, a longtime FSU assistant and former Seminoles All-American in his second stint as interim head coach, should be made the permanent head coach.

Haggins is 3-0 in charge of the Seminoles. He won both games in 2017, following Jimbo Fisher’s departure, and led the Seminoles to a 38-31 upset of Boston College on the road.

Here’s a sample of what FSU players tweeted:

Definition Of Real! Odell For Head Coach#HIREODELL pic.twitter.com/U4dsCIW5Jy — Dontae “Da Pope” Lucas (@7totha8) November 13, 2019

We want coach Odell ️ — 16. (@king_durden35) November 13, 2019

HIRE ODELL — THOR (@JaidenWoodbey) November 13, 2019

THE MAN WITH THE PLAN.... LET’S MAKE THAT HAPPEN..... pic.twitter.com/RI1nZ7UbX5 — 14ReasonsWhy (@JaleelMcrae) November 13, 2019

The best man for the job already in Tallahassee @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/dSzGaYmUgw — cedric wood (@trouble__49) November 13, 2019