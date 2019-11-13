Watch Gators WR Kadarius Toney’s video game moves in funny, clever video

Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney runs against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. AP

Two decades ago, Peter Warrick dazzled college football with his elite juking moves as a Florida State Seminole.

Miami and Florida have churned out elusive players, too, including Devin Hester and Percy Harvin, respectively, to name a couple.

Add Kadarius Toney to the list.

The Gators junior wide receiver from Mobile wowed the Swamp on Saturday with one play that showed him juking past most of Vanderbilt’s defense during the third quarter of a 56-0 victory.

It looked like a video game-styled play when Toney ran 26 yards during a third-quarter scoring drive.

It wasn’t, but it was a moment that UF’s football social media team capitalized on.

The Gators official football Twitter account posted a video showing Toney sitting in a chair and picking up a PlayStation 4 controller, with the NCAA Football 20 paused menu appearing on a TV screen over the end-around play Toney executed in the third quarter with precise juking skills.

The “game” is resumed, showing the play in full as the video shows Toney mashing buttons as it cuts back to the play showing him against Vanderbilt performing different moves to evade defenders.

From there, he says, “We gotta replay that, hold on.” And the video shows him replaying the play as if it were a video game, which is referenced with one of Saturday’s broadcasters using video game lingo to describe Toney’s run, and then Toney does the Gator chomp to close the video out.

The 40-second video, as of Wednesday afternoon, was watched more than 78,500 times.

Here’s the full video below: