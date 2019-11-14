Western overcomes late arrival to knock off No. 1 seed Palmetto in Region 4-8A semifinal

Through it all, late buses, nightmare traffic on the turnpike prompting a very late arrival, the Western football team shook it all off Thursday night.

The Wildcats, thanks to buses that arrived at their school in Davie more than an hour late and then had to deal with a major tie up on the turnpike, didn’t arrive at Harris Field in Homestead until 7:15 for a 7 p.m. game, which ultimately started 45 minutes late.

When it was all over, Western the No. 4 seed, overcame all of the adversity and knocked off No. 1 seed Palmetto 21-19 in a Region 4-8A semifinal. The Wildcats (8-2) move on to next week’s regional final where they will travel to Tropical Park to take on No. 2 seed Columbus on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.

Trailing 21-13 with 2:08 left, Palmetto scored on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Kevin Smith to Brashard Smith on a fourth-and-9 play. But a run up the middle by Smith on the two-point attempt came up a yard short.

After a scoreless first quarter, Western grabbed the lead early in the second. On third-and-goal from the nine, quarterback Collin Hurst found Shamarr Wright in the left flat. Wright dove for the corner of the end zone and stretched the ball over the pylon for the score and 7-0 Wildcat lead.

The score was set up when Hurst, on fourth-and-8 from the Palmetto 32, found Kauran St. Louis for a 24-yard gain. Palmetto had a quick answer to Western’s touchdown drive with its own. The Panthers drove 62 yards in seven plays and punched it in when Kevin Smith sprinted around the left side from 4 yards out on a quarterback keeper.

Palmetto took a 10-7 lead just 1:29 before the half on a 25 yard Cole Schmidt field goal. The Panthers got a break minutes early when Scmidt missed form 31 yards out but got a new set of downs when Western roughed the kicker. Western could’ve tied it 34 seconds before halftime, but Carter Davis was wide left on a 40-yard field-goal attempt.