St. Thomas Aquinas continues its domination of Western with 41-16 victory

St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders’ running back Anthony Hankerson (22) jumps to escape a tackle during the football game against Western Wildcats on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Western HS in Davie FOR THE MIAMI HERALD

The St. Thomas Aquinas football team relied on three big plays in its regular-season finale against Western.

The result allowed the Raiders, the No. 2 ranked team in the country by USA Today, to remain undefeated following a 41-16 non-district victory at Western High in Davie on Friday.

The Raiders (9-0) improved to 14-0 all-time against Western, having outscored the Wildcats 597-102.

Entering the game, the Western defense had shut out seven of its previous eight opponents, while allowing only 14 points. The seven shutouts are second most in Broward County history. Only South Broward had more with eight in 1956.

Despite running only three offensive plays in the third quarter, the Raiders scored 21 points to erase a 7-3 deficit.

After Western scored on a 7-yard pass from Collin Hurst to Shamarr Wright, Aquinas junior Ja’Den McBurrows returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.

“We’re just trying to get better off this game,” McBurrows said. “As a team, we need to work hard every day in practice.”

Junior Tyson Russell, son of former Miami Dolphins linebacker Twan Russell, returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown for a 17-7 lead. On the night, the Raiders defense forced seven turnovers.

Following a Western field goal, Aquinas scored on its first play following the kickoff. Zion Turner connected for a 62-yard touchdown pass to Jahvante Royal, and the rout was on.

With all the momentum on the side of the Raiders, they added 17 fourth-quarter points. That included a William Vold 31-yard field goal, a 38-yard interception return by Colby Dempsey and a 1-yard sneak by Turner.

Western (7-2) added a fourth-quarter touchdowns when Cedquan Smith connected with James Williams for 39 yards, cutting the deficit to 41-16. Williams, a 6-5 junior defensive back, also had two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

For at least the first half, Western proved its season hasn’t been a fluke.

The Wildcats defense did what it has down all season by holding the Raiders to three first-half points.

“Obviously, when the No. 2 team in the country comes in, you’re the underdog,” Western coach Adam Ratkevich said. “We realized that our defense had to be on the top of its game.”

Aquinas, which struggled for much of the opening half, scored its first points on a 33-yard field goal by Vold with 2:03 left in the first quarter.

Williams had two first-half picks, but the Wildcats were unable to capitalize on either.

The Raiders defense also had three first-half sacks and a timely interception by Dempsey at his own 2-yard line.

St. Thomas got its running game in gear midway through the second quarter, as running backs Anthony Hankerson, who led the team with 68 rushing yards, and Jaedon Henry shared the load to get the Raiders to the Western 24. The drive stalled as the Wildcats defense stuffed Henry on a fourth down for no gain.

Western had a chance to tie the score just before half, but Carter Davis’ 43-yard field goal was short.