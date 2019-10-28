Sports

Sam Darnold said he was seeing ghosts vs. Pats. The Jaguars went all-in on QB Sunday

Fans rib New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. Stephen B. Morton AP

If Jets quarterback Sam Darnold wasn’t still “seeing ghosts,” the Jaguars made sure to remind him.

In Sunday’s 29-15 victory, the Jags and their fans poked fun at Darnold’s ghost comments that went viral from when he was mic’d up during the Jets loss to the Patriots last Monday.

Former Dolphins coach Adam Gase, now with the Jets, and Darnold’s teammate, Le”veon Bell, weren’t thrilled NFL Films chose to air his comments about seeing ghosts, according to multiple reports.

The moment caused a social media stir, and it segued right into Sunday’s matchup up with the Jags in Jacksonville.

Before the game, a banner flew overhead TIAA Bank Stadium that said, “Gardner Minshew ain’t afraid of no ghost,” referencing the Jags quarterback.

The Jags mascot and several fans in attendance wore ghost costumes four days before Halloween. There were signs, too.

And then the Jaguars stadium crew went to an expert troll level at the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter. They played the “Ghostbusters” theme song over a video highlight package showing Darnold’s struggles against Jacksonville’s defense, primarily showing multiple sacks and interceptions.

Darnold said following the game, which the Jaguars won 29-15, that he had no problem with it all, according to the New York Post.

The Jags picked Darnold off three times and sacked him eight times.

