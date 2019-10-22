Report says FSU has started a new coach search. This big name is high on the list.

The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a 22-20 loss to Wake Forest, which dropped FSU to 3-4 this season and 8-11 under head coach Willie Taggart.

While Taggart told reporters Monday that the team was one play away from winning three of the four games they’ve lost this year, the results so far haven’t helped him off the coaching hot seat.

According to Football Scoop, FSU has started talking with donors about looking for a new coach, instead of giving Taggart, in his second season, another year at his dream job.

The outlet reported FSU is aiming for Urban Meyer to replace Taggart.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Taggart has a $17 million buyout with his contract, which drew attention in September when the Tallahassee Democrat reported 4-year-old Grayton Grant and his grandfather, FSU graduate and booster Daniel Grant, set up a lemonade stand to raise money to buyout Taggart’s contract.

At the time, FSU was coming off a loss to Virginia to drop the Seminoles to 1-2 this season and 6-9 under Taggart.

Meyer is currently out of coaching. He shot up to national prominence with his rebuilds at Bowling Green and Utah that led to his arrival in Gainesville to lead the Florida Gators to two national titles. He stepped away from coaching, citing health reasons, only to resurface at Ohio State a year later.

Meyer led the Buckeyes to a national title during the first year of the College Football Playoff in 2014.

Now Meyer is reportedly the top target for FSU, should the school part ways with Taggart.

The Seminoles play Syracuse this week, before wrapping up ACC play against Miami and Boston College in the following two weeks. FSU also has Alabama State and Florida remaining on its schedule. The Gators, currently ranked No. 7, play the Noles on Nov. 30 in the Swamp.