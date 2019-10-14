Sports
Watch this former Gators player’s funny outfit for losing a Florida-LSU bet
Chris Doering, a former Florida Gators football player who is now a college analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network, wore a funny outfit Monday.
Why?
Because Doering lost a bet on the Florida-LSU football game to SEC Network studio anchor Peter Burns.
Check out what he had to wear below:
LSU defeated Florida, 42-28, on Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Tigers improved to 6-0 and vaulted to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll following the victory. The Gators (6-1) lost for the first time this season, falling to No. 9 in the poll.
