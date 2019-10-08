Watch ex-St. Thomas Aquinas star Nick Bosa get revenge on Baker Mayfield — two years later

SHARE COPY LINK

Nick Bosa, who starred at Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas and Ohio State, doesn’t forget easily.

The San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end needed to wait two years before getting some revenge against Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The moment happened Monday night after Bosa sacked Mayfield.

Bosa then trolled Mayfield in his celebration when he waved an imaginary flag around before planting it into the ground.

BOSA JUST PLANTED HIS FLAG IN SAN FRAN @nbsmallerbear pic.twitter.com/wsoVZVAXiX — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 8, 2019

In 2017, Mayfield led Oklahoma to a victory over Ohio State in Columbus. Bosa played for the Buckeyes at the time.

Following the road win, Mayfield waved an OU flag around before planting it in the middle of the “O” at midfield.

Baker Mayfield just did that. pic.twitter.com/Qo2Aw1pPE8 — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2017

Bosa got his revenge Monday with the sack, but also when his team — the 49ers — routed the Browns 31-3 to stay unbeaten at 4-0.