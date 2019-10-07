Watch the one-handed interception that landed an SEC honor for this Miami native

SHARE COPY LINK

The Florida Gators defense frustrated Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, a heralded true freshman, last Saturday.

Nix threw three interceptions for the first time this season. He had two in Auburn’s season-opening win over Oregon and had not thrown one until facing a swarming Gators defense in the Swamp for UF’s homecoming game in Gainesville.

The first of those three picks went to Miami Southridge High alum Shawn Davis, who did it with a one-handed grab.

That interception was Davis’ third in three games, and the play was key in landing him the SEC’s co-defensive player of the week honors.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett was also named co-defensive player of the week.

Check out Davis’ highlight-reel interception:

If you like awesome interceptions, you'll like this play by Shawn Davis. pic.twitter.com/NVqTEV2MmD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 5, 2019