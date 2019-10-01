Sports
To prepare for Friday night’s TV game against UCF, Cincinnati painted its field this color
Despite losing its first regular -eason game since 2016 two weeks ago, UCF’s opponent this week is pulling out all the stops.
The No. 18-ranked Knights (4-1) travel to Cincinnati, where the Bearcats (3-1) have painted their field black.
The slick-looking field has menacing Bearcat eyes near midfield. The teams play Friday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
It’s not the first time a team has painted its field instead of using green grass. Boise State’s iconic blue turf field has been around since the 1980s.
UCF defeated Cincinnati at home, 38-13, last season.
Comments