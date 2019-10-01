Sports

To prepare for Friday night’s TV game against UCF, Cincinnati painted its field this color

Cincinnati painted its football field ahead of this week’s game with American Athletic Conference rival UCF.
Cincinnati painted its football field ahead of this week’s game with American Athletic Conference rival UCF. Twitter screengrab @GoBearcatsFB

Despite losing its first regular -eason game since 2016 two weeks ago, UCF’s opponent this week is pulling out all the stops.

The No. 18-ranked Knights (4-1) travel to Cincinnati, where the Bearcats (3-1) have painted their field black.

The slick-looking field has menacing Bearcat eyes near midfield. The teams play Friday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

It’s not the first time a team has painted its field instead of using green grass. Boise State’s iconic blue turf field has been around since the 1980s.

UCF defeated Cincinnati at home, 38-13, last season.

Profile Image of Jason Dill
Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
  Comments  