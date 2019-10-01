To prepare for Friday night’s TV game against UCF, Cincinnati painted its field this color

Cincinnati painted its football field ahead of this week’s game with American Athletic Conference rival UCF. Twitter screengrab @GoBearcatsFB

Despite losing its first regular -eason game since 2016 two weeks ago, UCF’s opponent this week is pulling out all the stops.

The No. 18-ranked Knights (4-1) travel to Cincinnati, where the Bearcats (3-1) have painted their field black.

The slick-looking field has menacing Bearcat eyes near midfield. The teams play Friday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

We hear you, #Bearcats!



There were so many great ideas for this week’s field paint, we decided to just combine them all together - and it is something special.



Huge thank you to everyone for the input! Can’t wait to see this place rocking for #NippAtNight. pic.twitter.com/RSvHc3WQD7 — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) October 1, 2019

It’s not the first time a team has painted its field instead of using green grass. Boise State’s iconic blue turf field has been around since the 1980s.

UCF defeated Cincinnati at home, 38-13, last season.