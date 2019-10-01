Is Florida next to pass a college student-athlete bill over names, images and likeness?

SHARE COPY LINK

Two South Florida politicians are leading the charge in changing the dynamics for college athletes in Florida.

On the heels of California Gov. Gavin Newsom signing a bill into law allowing college athletes from California’s state schools to begin making money off their name, image and likeness starting in 2023, Florida state representative Kionne McGhee, D-Miami, filed HB 251 on Monday.

The bill “authorizes students participating in intercollegiate athletics to receive specified compensation; provides requirements for specified students, postsecondary educational institutions, certain organizations, & specified representatives; & creates Florida College System Athlete Name, Image, & Likeness Task Force.”

If passed and signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, it would go into effect July 1, 2020.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In addition, a spokesperson for state representative Chip LaMarca (R-Broward) told USA Today Sports that another bill was coming.

PM RT: Florida joins list of states where a legislator has proposed bill relating to college athletes' name, image and likeness, and spokesman for Fla. Rep. Chip LaMarca says another bill is coming pic.twitter.com/QWtCPtxhrW — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) October 1, 2019

ESPN reported Tuesday that the bill giving college student-athletes power over their name, image and likeness would get signed and passed around April 1, 2020 which would give schools about 90 days until it goes into effect.

BREAKING:



Florida Rep @ChipLaMarca just gave us the timeline for the Florida NLI bill being proposed.



Signed and passed by around April 1st of 2020 & would give 90 days for schools to prepare.



Thinks Governor would sign off and thinks it's better than 50% chance this happens. — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) October 1, 2019

Great public opinion numbers on concept of student athletes being able to experience the same exact personal & individual freedom that every American enjoys-the right to benefit from their name, image, & likeness. This would eradicate unreasonable restrictions on a free market. https://t.co/qLjL6ShHqK — Chip LaMarca (@ChipLaMarca) September 30, 2019