Is Florida next to pass a college student-athlete bill over names, images and likeness?
Two South Florida politicians are leading the charge in changing the dynamics for college athletes in Florida.
On the heels of California Gov. Gavin Newsom signing a bill into law allowing college athletes from California’s state schools to begin making money off their name, image and likeness starting in 2023, Florida state representative Kionne McGhee, D-Miami, filed HB 251 on Monday.
The bill “authorizes students participating in intercollegiate athletics to receive specified compensation; provides requirements for specified students, postsecondary educational institutions, certain organizations, & specified representatives; & creates Florida College System Athlete Name, Image, & Likeness Task Force.”
If passed and signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, it would go into effect July 1, 2020.
In addition, a spokesperson for state representative Chip LaMarca (R-Broward) told USA Today Sports that another bill was coming.
ESPN reported Tuesday that the bill giving college student-athletes power over their name, image and likeness would get signed and passed around April 1, 2020 which would give schools about 90 days until it goes into effect.
