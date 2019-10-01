Mo Bamba was so confident Texas would beat LSU, he bet his hair. Here’s how he looks now.

SHARE COPY LINK

Entering his second NBA season, Mo Bamba is sporting a new haircut for the Orlando Magic thanks to the result of an early season college football game.

Bamba, who played at Texas, made a bet with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who starred for the Magic, Lakers and Heat among other teams, when the Longhorns played Shaq’s alma mater, LSU.

If Texas won, Bamba wanted to DJ one of Shaq’s shows. If LSU won, Bamba was going to cut his signature hair.

The Tigers defeated the Longhorns, 45-38, on Sept. 7 and Bamba revealed the new look and bet when he tweeted the pair’s direct message conversation on Twitter.

