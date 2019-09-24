Sports
UCF haters rejoice, there’s now a shirt highlighting the ‘Pitt Special’ play
The Pittsburgh Panthers ended UCF’s 27-game regular-season winning streak last Saturday, and did so with a memorable play in the closing minute.
The Panthers ran their version of the “Philly Special,” a term coined for the play that helped the Eagles defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52.
Now Pitt is commemorating the “Pitt Special,” with a T-shirt from its official store.
The front of the shirt reads, “Pitt Special, September 21, 2019,” with a football. The back of the shirt has the play diagrammed with “Pittsburgh” written there as well as having “Pitt Special,” written underneath the play and the final score between the teams 35-34 underneath.
The shirt, which is blue and has gold and white lettering, is selling for $23.95 and comes in small, medium, large, extra-large or double extra-large.
