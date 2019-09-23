The Florida Gators added this Power 5 team to its future nonconference schedule.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. AP

The Florida Gators added a home-and-home series with the Utah Utes for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, according to The Gainesville Sun.

UF has only played Utah once in history. That was a Gators victory in 1977.

The 2022 game is scheduled for Gainesville, while the 2023 matchup is slated for Salt Lake City.

The Gators play Florida State annually as part of their nonconference schedule and have added other Power 5 programs to future schedules. The Utes, who joined the Pac-12 in 2011, are the latest.

Utah is currently ranked in the Associated Press and Coaches Poll, and played for the Pac-12 title last season. The Utes fell to Washington, 10-3, in the championship game.

Former Gators coach Urban Meyer was the head coach at Utah when the Utes blasted Pittsburgh in the 2005 Fiesta Bowl to cap an undefeated season. His defensive coordinator, Kyle Whittingham, took over coaching duties when Meyer left Utah for the Gators and has been the Utes’ head coach ever since.

In 2008, Utah went undefeated under Whittingham and that season culminated with a two-touchdown victory over Alabama in the 2009 Sugar Bowl.