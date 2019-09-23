Sports
Man helps rescue kids from burning building — then roasts Eagles WR in TV interview
Philadelphia sports fans are known for their passionate, sometimes jaw-dropping, actions toward the opposition and even their own players.
Just two weeks ago, Eagles fans gathered for a tailgate where they placed a Redskins jersey over a coffin that led to Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott, who was wearing a Sean Taylor jersey, confronting the group.
Fast-forward to early Monday morning when a West Philadelphia apartment building caught on fire, with flames coming from the second floor, according to KYW-TV, Philly’s CBS affiliate.
Eagles fan — and good Samaritan — Hakim Laws gave an interview with the station where he explained they were helping people escape the burning building.
During his explanation of the heroic act, Laws got in a dig on Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who is a Tampa Bay area native.
“My man just started throwing babies out the window, we was catching them … unlike Agholor,” Laws told the Philly station.
Agholor, who played at Tampa Berkeley Prep and USC, dropped two passes and fumbled once, despite scoring twice, in the Eagles’ 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Laws managed to remind everyone of that, even in explaining the heroism involving a fire.
According to KYW-TV, officials said three people were taken to hospitals and 10 people were displaced.
