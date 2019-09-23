Man helps rescue kids from burning building — then roasts Eagles WR in TV interview

Eagles’ Agholor surprises young fan with gloves, bringing him to tears Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor surprised one young fan with his gloves during training camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor surprised one young fan with his gloves during training camp.

Philadelphia sports fans are known for their passionate, sometimes jaw-dropping, actions toward the opposition and even their own players.

Just two weeks ago, Eagles fans gathered for a tailgate where they placed a Redskins jersey over a coffin that led to Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott, who was wearing a Sean Taylor jersey, confronting the group.

Fast-forward to early Monday morning when a West Philadelphia apartment building caught on fire, with flames coming from the second floor, according to KYW-TV, Philly’s CBS affiliate.

Eagles fan — and good Samaritan — Hakim Laws gave an interview with the station where he explained they were helping people escape the burning building.

During his explanation of the heroic act, Laws got in a dig on Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who is a Tampa Bay area native.

“My man just started throwing babies out the window, we was catching them … unlike Agholor,” Laws told the Philly station.

The most Philly soundbite goes to this guy who helped catch children thrown from a window during a fire. pic.twitter.com/3rH69gU2fL — Steve Lindsay CBS (@SteveLindsayCBS) September 23, 2019

Agholor, who played at Tampa Berkeley Prep and USC, dropped two passes and fumbled once, despite scoring twice, in the Eagles’ 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Laws managed to remind everyone of that, even in explaining the heroism involving a fire.

According to KYW-TV, officials said three people were taken to hospitals and 10 people were displaced.