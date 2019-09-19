These are the odds for Florida, UCF and Miami to make the College Football Playoff

Impressions from Kentucky football’s tough loss to Florida Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay and UK football beat writer Josh Moore discuss the Kentucky Wildcats’ 29-21 loss to the Florida Gators on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay and UK football beat writer Josh Moore discuss the Kentucky Wildcats’ 29-21 loss to the Florida Gators on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington.

FiveThirtyEight released its 2019 college football projections for who will make the playoff, win their conference and the odds of winning the national title.

Three Florida programs were listed.

The Florida Gators were given the best chance at 10 percent, but that number rises to greater than 99 percent if UF wins its remaining games. The Gators are 3-0 and ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

UCF is given a 3 percent chance at cracking the CFP as it stands, though that number also rises if the Knights can win out like they’ve done the past two regular seasons. Should UCF do it for a third straight year, FiveThirtyEight’s statistical model — which uses past CFP committee members’ behavior and an ELO rating-based system anticipating how the CFP committee will rank and choose playoff teams — gives the Knights a 14 percent chance at crashing the CFP party.

Miami is also listed. The Hurricanes are at less than 1 percent right now and see their odds improve to 29 percent if they can win their remaining games. UM has two losses, dropping the opener to Florida and another one to North Carolina, but only plays one more ranked team on its schedule and would avoid a potential Clemson matchup until the ACC Championship Game if the Canes can win out.