Who is better, UCF or the Florida Gators? This college football analyst picked the Knights

UCF is off to another fast start to the college football season, despite losing its top two quarterbacks from a year ago to injuries as well as an injury to this year’s starter earlier this season.

With true freshman Dillon Gabriel guiding the offense, the Knights walloped Stanford, a Power 5 opponent from the Pac-12, 45-27 on Saturday.

UCF is ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and No. 16 in the Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll. The Florida Gators are ranked ahead of the Knights in both polls.

CBS Sports college football analyst Aaron Taylor, who played at Notre Dame and won Super Bowl 31 with the Green Bay Packers, sees the Knights vastly different.

Taylor said UCF is a top-10 team and the best team in the state of Florida on Pittsburgh radio station 93.7 The Fan’s morning show on Wednesday.

“The teams that don’t play them are largely ignorant to them. The teams that play them go, ‘Oh damn, this is a good football team,’” Taylor said on the show hosted by Colin Dunlap and Chris Mack. “... As it stands right now, UCF is a top-10 football team. They are the best team in the state of Florida. And would likely be the second-best team in the ACC. They are legit.”

Taylor continued by praising Gabriel’s performance, the overall speed of the wide receivers and the running backs.

“The running back group, any one of those guys can take it to the house,” Taylor said.

Taylor mentioned the offensive line pushes people around, while the defense flies around.

“To me, UCF is for real,” Taylor said. “I’d love to see them get an opportunity to play other teams on the big stage like we’ve seen Boise do over the years and TCU do over the years and Utah do over the years. They’re all as good those guys were, if not more so.”

UCF plays at Pittsburgh this week.