If 43-0 wasn’t bad enough, here’s Tom Brady reliving your nightmare to the tune of ‘Miami’

Dolphins coach Flores says we are not trying to be the New England Patriots Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says we are not trying to build the team to be like the New England Patriots, September 12, 2019.

A day after the New England Patriots blanked the Miami Dolphins, 43-0, quarterback Tom Brady posted a short video to Twitter recapping the win — and threw a little shade the Dolphins’ way.

In the 24-second video post, Brady says “it’s always great to be 2-0,” before calling out his defense for “ballin.”

The Will Smith song, “Miami,” is playing underneath Brady’s voice before the video ends with the song’s volume turned up over a clip of the defense returning an interception for a touchdown in Sunday’s victory.

The pick was one of three interceptions Ryan Fitzpatrick threw, and one of four by Dolphins’ quarterbacks as the Tank for Tua — in reference to Alabama junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the perceived top quarterback in next year’s draft class — is in full swing in South Florida.

In addition to the video clip, where Brady shouted out his defense, there was a video caught Sunday before the game showing Brady coming off the team bus and a Miami security guard’s priceless reaction to his arrival.

Here’s the clip of that:

I mean you'd probably react the same way if you saw @TomBrady in person pic.twitter.com/xTBsgrgh00 — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) September 15, 2019