Sports
If 43-0 wasn’t bad enough, here’s Tom Brady reliving your nightmare to the tune of ‘Miami’
Dolphins coach Flores says we are not trying to be the New England Patriots
A day after the New England Patriots blanked the Miami Dolphins, 43-0, quarterback Tom Brady posted a short video to Twitter recapping the win — and threw a little shade the Dolphins’ way.
In the 24-second video post, Brady says “it’s always great to be 2-0,” before calling out his defense for “ballin.”
The Will Smith song, “Miami,” is playing underneath Brady’s voice before the video ends with the song’s volume turned up over a clip of the defense returning an interception for a touchdown in Sunday’s victory.
The pick was one of three interceptions Ryan Fitzpatrick threw, and one of four by Dolphins’ quarterbacks as the Tank for Tua — in reference to Alabama junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the perceived top quarterback in next year’s draft class — is in full swing in South Florida.
In addition to the video clip, where Brady shouted out his defense, there was a video caught Sunday before the game showing Brady coming off the team bus and a Miami security guard’s priceless reaction to his arrival.
Here’s the clip of that:
