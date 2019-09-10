FSU had a play go viral for the wrong reasons. The player involved clarifies his alignment.

FSU coach Willie Taggart addresses media at 2019 ACC Football Kickoff The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff began in Charlotte, North Carolina, with Florida State coach Willie Taggart addressing the media after a dismal first season with the Seminoles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff began in Charlotte, North Carolina, with Florida State coach Willie Taggart addressing the media after a dismal first season with the Seminoles.

The Florida State Seminoles season is off to an interesting start.

They lost to Boise State to open the 2019 season, which led to head football coach Willie Taggart reportedly saying hydration was a possible reason for the defeat. Taggart later clarified the reported comment.

This past Saturday, FSU narrowly defeated Louisiana-Monroe in overtime. During the game, a play showing tight end Tre McKitty, a native of Wesley Chapel who played at Bradenton’s IMG Academy, lined up backwards went viral.

On Tuesday, McKitty spoke to reporters to clarify how he was lined up as planned.

#FSU TE Tre McKitty said the play where he lined up backward was intentional. FSU was pushing the tempo and wanted to get lined up quickly.



"Yeah, I've got a million messages about that... There was nothing wrong with me. I didn't line up the wrong way on accident." pic.twitter.com/3XpPJyz9bV — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 10, 2019

McKitty started lined up in reverse, before quarterback James Blackman called him into motion, where he dropped down onto the line to block as the play called for a Cam Akers run.

Akers picked up 10 yards on the play.

“It was a stopping situation where you cannot tempo, so we came off the sideline and it’s a thing that we do offensively,” FSU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles said, according to The Athletic. “The guys can line up wherever they want. I don’t care. Just get to your spot where you need to get to. We pushed the tempo and I think we gained 11.”