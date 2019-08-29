Florida State’s football game with Boise State moving to Tallahassee due to Hurricane Dorian

Five things to do to prep for a hurricane There’s a hurricane coming, and you have questions. How much food should you stock up? What needs to be moved out of your yard? And what room of the house is the safest? Here are five things you definitely should do if there’s a hurricane warning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There’s a hurricane coming, and you have questions. How much food should you stock up? What needs to be moved out of your yard? And what room of the house is the safest? Here are five things you definitely should do if there’s a hurricane warning.

With Hurricane Dorian looming on a track to make landfall along Florida’s east coast, the Florida State Seminoles opener of the 2019 college football season with Boise State is relocating.

FSU was originally scheduled to face Boise State in Jacksonville, Florida at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Seminoles are now facing the Broncos in Tallahassee at Doak Campbell Stadium with a 12 p.m. start, according to multiple reports.

FSU announced in a press release “all tickets previously purchased for the game in Jacksonville will be refunded. Florida State will sell $10.00 general admission tickets online. Fans are strongly urged to purchase tickets online at www.noles.co/GA. There will be no reserved seating in the stadium. FSU and Boise State students with valid IDs will be admitted free of charge.”

“Tickets can be purchased at the Dick Howser Stadium box office at Doak Campbell on game day, but the price will increase to $15. Tickets ordered online on game day will remain at the $10 price.all tickets.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a state of emergency for Florida’s east counties on Wednesday, which included Duval County where the game was originally slated for play.