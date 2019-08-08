Top of the order helps Miami Marlins rout Braves and end six-game losing streak

Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) tags out Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies (1) during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) AP

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker’s pregame quote said it all: “There’s speed, there’s power. The guys will take their walks. It’s a dangerous first four.”

Snitker was talking about the Braves’ first four batters in the order — Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson. They entered Thursday with a combined 101 homers.

However, it was the first four batters in the Marlins’ lineup who stole the show on Thursday, combining for eight RBI in Miami’s surprising 9-2 win over the leaders of the National League East.

Jon Berti (3 for 5, two RBI), Starlin Castro (homer, double, three RBI), Brian Anderson (two homers, single, three RBI) and Garrett Cooper (double, single) hit in those first four spots for Miami on Thursday.

In addition, Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez (2-4) was brilliant, pitching six scoreless innings and getting his first major-league hit. He allowed two hits and two walks, striking out seven in the best performance of his two-year major-league career.

Miami, which has the worst record in the NL, snapped a six-game losing streak in style, bashing 2015 Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel for a season-worst 10 hits and eight runs.

Atlanta’s first four batters combined for just one RBI — an eighth-inning homer by Acuna, his 30th of the season.

DIAZ SITS

Marlins manager Don Mattingly on Thursday rested rookie second baseman Isan Diaz, who was hitting .067 in his first four major-league games. His only hit was a homer against 2018 Cy Young winner Jake deGrom of the New York Mets.

“We thought there would be some sort of breaking-in period,” Mattingly said of Diaz. “Coming from Triple A, it’s a pretty big jump. His swing is good. He sees the ball good. I think he’s going to be fine — I’m confident of that.

“His first day, he gets deGrom. Then you get [New York’s] Zack Wheeler, and [the pitching he’s facing] just doesn’t get any easier.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ The Marlins reinstated RHP Austin Brice from the injured list and optioned RHP Tyler Kinley to Triple-A New Orleans.

▪ An MRI confirmed that SS Miguel Rojas’ scary-looking injury was a strained right hamstring and not something worse such as a knee issue.

▪ Mattingly said Berti would now get the “lion’s share” of shortstop work with backup duty for Deven Marrero. Mattingly said Castro could also play shortstop in a pinch.

▪ Castro’s homer on Thursday was his 10th of the season. It was the ninth straight season he has hit double-figure homers.

▪ Marlins reliever Drew Steckenrider, who hasn’t pitched since May 6 due to a sore elbow, was again sent to see Dr. James Andrews, which could be an ominous sign.

▪ Marlins RHP Pablo Lopez, who hasn’t pitched since June 15 due to a shoulder injury, is 0-3 with a 21.60 ERA in three rehab starts at Double A. Mattingly said Lopez, who will be in Miami on Friday to throw a bullpen session, seems healthy and has good velocity despite the poor results.