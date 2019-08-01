Ex-Buckeyes assistant on why Mullen was named UF coach: ‘Scott Frost didn’t want the job.’

Carlos and Khalil Davis on hiring of former Nebraska QB Scott Frost as coach Nebraska defensive linemen and twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis talk about the hire of former NU quarterback Scott Frost as their new head coach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nebraska defensive linemen and twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis talk about the hire of former NU quarterback Scott Frost as their new head coach.

Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith, who was dismissed from Urban Meyer’s staff in 2018 following allegations of domestic abuse, has a podcast called “Menace 2 Society,” and a recent episode saw him tackle a question regarding Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators.

Smith discussed the elite-level coaches and programs.

Here’s what was said about the Gators and Mullen:

Co-host: “I’d be interested to hear your thoughts on Dan Mullen at Florida. He has a chance to get into that level. But why hasn’t he or why hasn’t Florida gotten back to that level?”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Smith: “Yeah, we talked about that at length, and the biggest thing is Dan Mullen is thrust into this conversation only because he is the coach at Florida. He would not be in this conversation based off his successes on the field — based on his resume, but he gets thrust into this group because he got the job at Florida. Why did he get the job at Florida? Because Florida wasn’t an attractive job. It wasn’t. The stadium’s not selling out anymore, they really have fallen off. The recruiting has been down to some extent, especially from the Urban Meyer era. So, why did he get the job? He got the job because Scott Frost didn’t want the job. Think about that. This was a job that was top five in the country in 2005 when Urban turned down Notre Dame to go to Florida. … He didn’t have the resume to get the Florida job that Urban Meyer got in 2005. Dan Mullen had the resume to get the Florida job in 2018. ... I don’t think he has the swagger to be a great head coach or to be a great recruiting head coach, but he’s a really good football coach.”

Smith and Mullen served on Meyer’s staff at UF together from 2005 to 2009.