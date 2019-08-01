How many Florida schools cracked the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll?

‘We’re a long way from a dynasty’ Dabo Swinney on Clemson’s championship run Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Clemson Tigers cornerback Trayvon Mullen spoke to the media the day after beating Alabama to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Clemson Tigers cornerback Trayvon Mullen spoke to the media the day after beating Alabama to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The preseason USA Today Amway Coaches Poll was announced Thursday with college football games looming in the next few weeks.

Last year’s national champion and runner-up, Clemson and Alabama, were Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.

Florida, which finished No. 6 in last year’s final coaches’ poll, was ranked No. 8.

The only other state school to grab a Top 25 preseason ranking was UCF. The Knights, who lost their first game in two seasons with the Fiesta Bowl loss to LSU, are tied for 17th with Wisconsin.

Miami and Florida State picked up votes, but not enough to crack the Top 25. The Hurricanes garnered 94 votes, while the Seminoles had four votes.

The No. 25 team, Northwestern, had 161 votes.

The Big Ten led the rankings with seven teams in the Top 25. The SEC had six, while the Pac-12 had five.

Here’s the full list:

Nebraska 152; Boise State 118; Mississippi State 111; Miami 94; Army 91; Kentucky 79; Virginia Tech 64; Texas Christian 63; Southern California 47; Utah State 32; Fresno State 32; Virginia 30; Cincinnati 25; West Virginia 24; Memphis 24; Oklahoma State 20; South Carolina 15; NC State 12; Duke 10; Boston College 5; Florida State 4; Baylor 4; Appalachian State 4; North Texas 3; Houston 3; UCLA 2; Temple 2; Arizona State 2; Troy 1; Tennessee 1; Mississippi 1; Minnesota 1.