Orlando City’s Twitter game goes next level in trolling of FSU’s countdown flub

Orlando City Soccer Club’s Twitter account poked a little fun at Florida State football’s expense.

On Monday, FSU’s football Twitter account was blasted on the social media channel from college football fans for the confusing nature of a countdown post for how many more days it is until the Seminoles’ 2019 season starts.

The image, containing wide receiver Tamorrion Terry wearing his No. 15 jersey and the No. 4 beside him, left fans wondering what exactly FSU football was trying to say, especially since the Seminoles weren’t opening the season against Boise State until Aug. 31, which was 33 days — not four, 15 or 154 — away from when the post was made.

On Tuesday afternoon, Orlando City S.C. executed a troll job directed at FSU when they posted a photo counting down their U.S. Open semifinal match with Atlanta United. In it, midfielder Jhegson Mendez was shown with his No. 8 jersey next to the No. 7.

The mocking didn’t stop there as Orlando City S.C. tagged Florida State football’s Twitter account on the photo as well as using the hashtag, #DoSomething, that FSU head coach Willie Taggart developed after his arrival in Tallahassee in December 2017.

This many days until the U.S. Open Cup Semifinal! #DoSomething pic.twitter.com/IFa3RmRtz7 — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 30, 2019

Well played, Orlando City. Well played.