While a former Florida Gator fights for his life, one teammates made a big donation

Former Florida Gators and NFL player Neiron Ball has a Go Fund Me page set up seeking medical care as he fights for his life at a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Screengrab

Former Florida Gators tight end Jordan Reed, who plays in the NFL for the Washington Redskins, made a $10,000 donation to former UF and NFL player Neiron Ball’s GoFundMe page.

According to the GoFundMe page, Ball is fighting for his life.

At UF, Ball “was diagnosed with a rare, congenital condition called arteriovenous malformation [AVM],” according to the page. “This condition causes the brain’s blood vessels to get tangled and rupture,” the page added.

In September 2018, Ball was admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta with a ruptured blood vessel that resulted in an aneurysm.

Ball’s GoFundMe page is to help with the medical care as “his health insurance does not cover the appropriate care necessary to give him the best chance of recovery.”

Donations from more than 1,300 people have flooded the page that was created last week. In six days, the $50,000 goal was surpassed. The page has currently raised close to $80,000 with Reed’s big donation Tuesday.

Reed and Ball played together at UF.