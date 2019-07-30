Following a UCF 1-for-1 scheduling dust-up on Twitter, the AAC seemed to endorse 2-for-1s

Saban dismisses claim that UCF shares national title with Alabama Alabama coach Nick Saban insists that his team is the true NCAA football champion, and not UCF, who went undefeated last season. Saban added that the College Football Playoff system is "not broken." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alabama coach Nick Saban insists that his team is the true NCAA football champion, and not UCF, who went undefeated last season. Saban added that the College Football Playoff system is "not broken."

The American Athletic Conference posted a tweet Monday afternoon that could be interpreted as approving the University of South Florida’s 2-for-1 scheduling in college football.

That goes against UCF athletic director Danny White’s scheduling philosophy of home-and-home series with any program, including Power 5 teams.

After news broke recently of a future home-and-home series against FIU, a back-and-forth involving White, USA Today national columnist Dan Wolken and fans took place on Twitter.

“So Danny White won’t do 2-for-1s with Power Fives but will do 1-for-1s with FIU. Makes sense,” Wolken wrote on Twitter.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

White replied via Twitter, “Just seeing this. Disappointed in you Dan. You took your shot, hope you get a lot of clicks — congrats! We have been very clear about our scheduling philosophy. We don’t believe in inequitable scheduling. Our program has accomplished far too much to have to do that.”

With all due respect, the core issue here is when you criticize programs in your league who are doing 2-for-1s to try to make their schedule more attractive, it doesn’t exactly scream that you’re doing the same when you schedule a 1-for-1 with FIU. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) July 29, 2019

On the heels of the Twitter spat, the AAC — the conference UCF is in — tweeted from its football account a video clip involving USF athletic director Mike Kelly.

Kelly was interviewed during AAC football media days and asked about USF’s scheduling, which is in contrast to the way UCF and White operate.

The future schedule for @USFFootball has been talked about all summer, and @MKellyUSF joined us at #AmericanFB Media Days to discuss the Bulls' philosophy in future scheduling. pic.twitter.com/M2LIkZSoMB — American Football (@American_FB) July 29, 2019

The Bulls have future games with Florida, Alabama and Miami in Tampa, but are doing so in 2-for-1 deals that see them playing twice at those Power 5 programs’ home stadiums.

White hasn’t shied away from criticizing the 2-for-1 deals any AAC team makes.

In May, he told an Orlando-based radio show that, “It’s a precedent I don’t like being set in our conference,” in response to USF’s deal with Miami.

The Knights are the two-time defending AAC champions in football and have made a New Year’s Six bowl game the past two seasons. Two straight undefeated regular seasons did not yield a College Football Playoff appearance. UCF’s long winning streak ended in the Fiesta Bowl to LSU last season.