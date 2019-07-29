Nobody understood FSU’s confusing football countdown photo. Here’s how Twitter reacted.

FSU coach Willie Taggart addresses media at 2019 ACC Football Kickoff The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff began in Charlotte, North Carolina, with Florida State coach Willie Taggart addressing the media after a dismal first season with the Seminoles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff began in Charlotte, North Carolina, with Florida State coach Willie Taggart addressing the media after a dismal first season with the Seminoles.

The Twitter account for Florida State’s football team posted a photo Monday afternoon to hype the Seminole fan base up for how many days are left until the 2019 season begins.

The image shows two numbers: wide receiver Tamorrion Terry’s jersey number 15 and the number four side-by-side.

The confusing nature — there’s not four, 15 or 154 days until FSU plays Boise State on Aug. 31 to begin the 2019 campaign — led to plenty of ribbing on Twitter.

Here’s a sample of how fans reacted:

Even if a Gator fan hacked into this account to make us look stupid it wouldn’t be this bad. — Patrick Horn (@fsupatrick) July 29, 2019

“Florida man in charge of the FSU football account shows the world that math is indeed hard” — Austin Brown (@AustinMcBrown_) July 29, 2019

FSU’s social media channels took some heat in January for a Martin Luther King Jr. photo that was posted showing him wearing a glove and doing a tomahawk chop that was later deleted with the account issuing an apology, USA Today reported.