Nobody understood FSU’s confusing football countdown photo. Here’s how Twitter reacted.
The Twitter account for Florida State’s football team posted a photo Monday afternoon to hype the Seminole fan base up for how many days are left until the 2019 season begins.
The image shows two numbers: wide receiver Tamorrion Terry’s jersey number 15 and the number four side-by-side.
The confusing nature — there’s not four, 15 or 154 days until FSU plays Boise State on Aug. 31 to begin the 2019 campaign — led to plenty of ribbing on Twitter.
Here’s a sample of how fans reacted:
FSU’s social media channels took some heat in January for a Martin Luther King Jr. photo that was posted showing him wearing a glove and doing a tomahawk chop that was later deleted with the account issuing an apology, USA Today reported.
