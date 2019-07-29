This former Hurricane, a son of a Miami legend, signed with the Tampa Bay Bucs

Miami Hurricanes QB Vincent Testaverde talks about his famous father Miami walk on quarterback Vincent Testaverde speaks about what it's like wearing his father, Vinny Testaverde's football jersey #14. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami walk on quarterback Vincent Testaverde speaks about what it's like wearing his father, Vinny Testaverde's football jersey #14.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed quarterback Vincent Testaverde, son of former Miami Hurricanes Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Vinny.

Vinny Testaverde also was the No. 1 draft pick in 1987 when the Bucs selected him. He’s still the all-time franchise leader with 14,820 yards, though current quarterback Jameis Winston is on pace to surpass that total this season.

The younger Testaverde, who is from the Tampa Bay area, began his college career at Texas Tech before transferring to UM and then to Albany where he played in 2018.

The 6-foot-1, 211-pounder threw for 1,714 yards and had 11 touchdowns in eight games with Albany. He was invited to the Bucs’ rookie minicamp earlier this year.

