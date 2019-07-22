Photo of Orlando Pride’s Carson Pickett dabbing young fan will melt your heart

Orlando Pride player Carson Pickett (right) dabs fan Joseph Tidd at a recent game. The photo has gone viral on Twitter. Screenshot via Twitter

After the Orlando Pride defeated Sky Blue F.C. 1-0 on Saturday, defender Carson Pickett spotted one of her younger fans and created a viral moment.

Pickett, a 25-year-old born without her left forearm and hand, dabbed two-year-old Joseph Tidd, who was also born without a left forearm and hand.

University of Florida women’s soccer coach Becky Burleigh snapped a photo of the moment and it quickly went viral on the social media platform, Twitter.

As of Monday afternoon, the photo, which was posted Sunday morning, was retweeted more than 7,700 times and liked more than 34,200 times.

It was not the first time Pickett, who played at Florida State and is from the Jacksonville area, and Tidd have met. The two met in April, according to Orlando’s Fox 35.