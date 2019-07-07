FIFA Women’s World Cup final: United States vs. Netherlands live updates

United States’ Alex Morgan celebrates her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. AP

The United States is back where it belongs. For the third straight Women’s World Cup, the United States is in the finals and now one win away from claiming a record fourth World Cup title.

The Netherlands is now all that stands Sunday in the way at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Decines-Charpeau, France. Stay tuned for live updates, analysis and highlights as the United States tries to complete a perfect run through the 2019 Women’s World Cup:

Pregame

After a thrilling 2-1 win against England on Tuesday, the United States is just one victory away from winning another World Cup. The Netherlands, meanwhile, had never even advanced past the Round of 16 before this year and now can take home its first World Cup title following a 1-0 win against Sweden on Wednesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The United States isn’t messing around with its lineup Sunday in France. Winger Megan Rapinoe is back in the starting lineup after her surprise benching against England and midfielder Sam Mewis, who has started most games in France, is back in for attacking midfielder Lindsey Horan. Midfielder Rose Lavelle is also in the starting lineup after battling some hamstring soreness.

The full lineup:

Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher

Defense: Kelley O’Hara, Abby Dahlkemper, Becky Sauerbrunn, Crystal Dunn

Midfield: Rose Lavelle, Julie Ertz, Sam Mewis

Forwards: Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe

Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m.