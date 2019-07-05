Here’s how to see the Women’s World Cup final with Team USA on the South Florida water.

Naeher’s dramatic save in World Cup sends New York bar into a frenzy The US Women’s National Team reached a third consecutive World Cup final on July 2 after defeating England 2-1 in Lyon, France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The US Women’s National Team reached a third consecutive World Cup final on July 2 after defeating England 2-1 in Lyon, France.

Back by popular demand, a watch party is set for Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands in South Florida.

The Ballyhoo Women’s World Cup Boat Bash begins Sunday at 11 a.m. and takes place at the Haulover Sandbar.

Ballyhoo Media is providing 46-inch screens to broadcast the final to anyone coming via boat, kayak, paddleboard or other means of water transportation.

It’s a free event and is held in conjunction with Surfrider, a non-profit organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans, waves and beaches.

Last year, thousands flocked Haulover Sandbar to catch the 2018 FIFA World Cup final between France and Croatia.

The 2019 Women’s World Cup final is between a U.S. team aiming for its fourth World Cup title and a Netherlands team seeking its first title.

The Americans won their group with ease, before defeating Spain (Round of 16), France (quarterfinal) and England (semifinal) by identical 2-1 scorelines. France and England are ranked Nos. 3 and 4 in the FIFA world rankings, respectively.

The U.S. Women’s National Team is ranked No. 1. The Netherlands are ranked ninth. The Dutch needed extra time to pull out a 1-0 victory over Sweden in the semifinals.

Alex Morgan leads the golden boot race, the award given to the tournament’s top scorer, with six goals. She’s tied with England’s Ellen White, but owns the tiebreaker with three assists. White has no assists. White and England play the Swedes in a third-place match Saturday.