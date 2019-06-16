Team USA’s Carli Lloyd made history at the Women’s World Cup. Here’s what it was.

A history of the USWNT in the World Cup The USWNT has the most World Cup titles in women's history. If they win this year, they'll be the first women's team to win back-to-back World Cups. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The USWNT has the most World Cup titles in women's history. If they win this year, they'll be the first women's team to win back-to-back World Cups.

The United States fielded a different starting lineup against Chile in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday in Paris, France.

Seven new starters took the pitch, while star striker Alex Morgan, who scored five goals in the 13-0 victory over Thailand last week, were rested.

Such is life for Team USA, a unit ripe with depth.

So what did this mean for Saturday’s match against Chile? Well, the Chileans were overmatched in a 3-0 drubbing that could have been worse if not for keeper Christiane Endler’s stunning performance.

What the match provided was a chance for the players not included in the first game’s starting lineup to showcase why they should receive more playing time moving forward in the tournament.

Veteran Carli Lloyd, who came off the bench to score against Thailand, was one of the players to seize the opportunity.

Lloyd bagged a brace, scoring her two goals in the first half. She set a Women’s World Cup record by scoring in her sixth straight World Cup match. She scored a hat trick in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final, which yielded a third World Cup title for Team USA. It was Lloyd’s first World Cup championship.

She’s a two-time FIFA World Player of the Year and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Check out her goals below:

