UCF Knights add another safety to their 2020 football recruiting class
UCF added its second safety and fifth commitment for the 2020 recruiting class on Friday.
Jacksonville First Coast High’s Mike Smith announced his UCF commitment on social media.
Smith, who doesn’t have any stars on 247 Sports’ composite rankings, chose the Knights over offers from 10 other schools, including his only Power 5 offer which was Atlantic Coast Conference program Syracuse.
Consensus 3-star Quadric Bullard, of Hollywood’s Chaminade-Madonna, is UCF’s other safety commit for 2020. UCF’s 2020 class all emanate from Florida so far.
The Knights have five safeties currently on their roster.
