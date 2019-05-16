Sports
South Florida native Patrick Peterson suspended for violating NFL PED policy, report says
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, who played high school football at Blanche Ely in Pompano Beach and collegiately at LSU, will miss the first six games of the 2019 NFL season via a suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, according to an ESPN report.
Peterson, a Deerfield Beach native, is an eight-time Pro Bowler and dropped his appeal, according to ESPN.
As part of the NFL’s PED policy, details of what Peterson did to violate the policy is confidential.
The games Peterson will miss are against the Lions, Ravens, Panthers, Seahawks, Bengals and Falcons.
He can return Oct. 20 against the Giants.
