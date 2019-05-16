Sports

South Florida native Patrick Peterson suspended for violating NFL PED policy, report says

In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Arizona Cardinals defensive back Patrick Peterson smiles after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, who played high school football at Blanche Ely in Pompano Beach and collegiately at LSU, will miss the first six games of the 2019 NFL season via a suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, according to an ESPN report.

Peterson, a Deerfield Beach native, is an eight-time Pro Bowler and dropped his appeal, according to ESPN.

As part of the NFL’s PED policy, details of what Peterson did to violate the policy is confidential.

The games Peterson will miss are against the Lions, Ravens, Panthers, Seahawks, Bengals and Falcons.

He can return Oct. 20 against the Giants.

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
