South Florida native Patrick Peterson suspended for violating NFL PED policy, report says

In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Arizona Cardinals defensive back Patrick Peterson smiles after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, in Glendale, Ariz. AP Photo

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, who played high school football at Blanche Ely in Pompano Beach and collegiately at LSU, will miss the first six games of the 2019 NFL season via a suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, according to an ESPN report.

Peterson, a Deerfield Beach native, is an eight-time Pro Bowler and dropped his appeal, according to ESPN.

Actually six games. Patrick Peterson dropped his appeal. Six games. https://t.co/8eSyrkIfSh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As part of the NFL’s PED policy, details of what Peterson did to violate the policy is confidential.

The games Peterson will miss are against the Lions, Ravens, Panthers, Seahawks, Bengals and Falcons.

He can return Oct. 20 against the Giants.