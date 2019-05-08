Sports
Legendary FSU coach Bobby Bowden throws up the ‘U’ symbol. This is how Twitter reacted
Todd Stroud updates the progress of his linemen
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden posed for a photo with University of Miami defensive line coach Todd Stroud, which Stroud posted to social media Tuesday night.
In the photo, Bowden holds his right hand up, connecting his thumb to the thumb of Stroud’s held up left hand to form “The U” symbol.
The reaction from Twitter users was mixed at seeing Bowden, who coached many of the memorable games against the Hurricanes in the rivalry, flash UM’s famous symbol with Stroud, who played at FSU for Bowden and later served on Bowden’s final staff as the team’s strength coach.
Here’s a sample of those reactions:
Stroud was a nose guard for FSU from 1983 to 1985. Bowden’s coaching career in Tallahassee began in 1976 and concluded in 2009. He finished 304-97-4 in his time with the Seminoles, including a 14-21 mark against UM.
