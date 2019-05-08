Legendary FSU coach Bobby Bowden throws up the ‘U’ symbol. This is how Twitter reacted

Todd Stroud updates the progress of his linemen Miami Hurricanes defensive coach Todd Stroud updates the progress of his linemen on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes defensive coach Todd Stroud updates the progress of his linemen on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden posed for a photo with University of Miami defensive line coach Todd Stroud, which Stroud posted to social media Tuesday night.

In the photo, Bowden holds his right hand up, connecting his thumb to the thumb of Stroud’s held up left hand to form “The U” symbol.

The reaction from Twitter users was mixed at seeing Bowden, who coached many of the memorable games against the Hurricanes in the rivalry, flash UM’s famous symbol with Stroud, who played at FSU for Bowden and later served on Bowden’s final staff as the team’s strength coach.

Here’s a sample of those reactions:

BB is a classy man! — Joseph Caldwell (@Caldwell676) May 7, 2019

Great Coach, and an even better man. The best! Not sure why you would ask him to throw up the U though. I get that you’re coaching there now, but why put Bobby in that spot? — Keith Merritt (@KeithMerritt78) May 8, 2019

This picture disturbs and I’m a UM fan. — Didier Camino (@dee_mia24) May 8, 2019

i mean technically he's only doing half SO coach is Low Key Throwing up an L for miami — Nick “CHOSEN1NB” (@Chosen1Nb) May 8, 2019

i saved this, any time i see an upity FSU fan, they gettin this smacked in their face lol — Fallen_Poultry (@FallenPoultry) May 8, 2019

It took me at least 4 anger-filled looks at this pic to realize what Bowden was actually doing — Nick Rose (@imnotdonewritin) May 8, 2019

Stroud was a nose guard for FSU from 1983 to 1985. Bowden’s coaching career in Tallahassee began in 1976 and concluded in 2009. He finished 304-97-4 in his time with the Seminoles, including a 14-21 mark against UM.