Sarasota’s Malachi Wideman once impressed D-Wade and LeBron. He committed to FSU football

Malachi Wideman gets LeBron, D-Wade out of seats with insane dunks High schooler Malachi Wideman gets LeBron James and Dwyane Wade out of their seats with his incredible dunking ability.

The Florida State Seminoles received a commitment from a wide receiver hailing from a town near where head coach Willie Taggart grew up.

Malachi Wideman, a four-star recruit in football and basketball from Sarasota Riverview High committed Sunday as first reported by 247 Sports.

Wideman, 6-4, 180 pounds, chose the Seminoles over Florida, UCF, Georgia, Auburn and others. He’s the first receiver of FSU’s 12 commits for the 2020 class. As a two-sport star, it also means Wideman is the second FSU basketball commit of the 2020 class, as the Tallahassee Democrat reported he intends to play both sports for the Noles.

Last summer, Wideman impressed Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and NBA star LeBron James with his dunking, bringing both players to their feet at a youth basketball tournament in Las Vegas. Wade’s son Zaire played on the same team.

Raymond Woodie is the area recruiter for FSU having previously served as a high school head coach at Bayshore High and Palmetto High in nearby Manatee County before joining Taggart’s staffs at Western Kentucky, USF, Oregon and now at FSU. Receivers coach Ron Dugans was also a key recruiter to land Wideman.

According to the 247 Sports’ composite rankings, Wideman is the No. 32 receiver in the 2020 class.