These Miami Hurricane fans painted this sign in Gainesville trolling the Florida Gators
A few Miami Hurricane football fans took aim at the Florida Gators more than three months before the two teams open the 2019 college football season at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
And they did so via Gainesville’s Graffiti Wall, located on SW 34th Street. The wall has several murals, including one memorializing the city’s No. 1 son, musician Tom Petty following his passing in late 2017.
The UM fans that took to the wall, painted “Gators Suck,” with the Miami’s famous “U” symbol in the word, “suck.”
The jab led one Gators fan to take a shot back at the Canes with the following tweet:
Miami and Florida play Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. The Hurricanes won the last meeting between the teams in 2013 and seven of eight meetings dating back to 1986.
