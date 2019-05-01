Sports

South Florida pro athletes off the market. Jozy Altidore, Sloane Stephens engaged.

Two South Florida professional athletes are off the market.

Jozy Altidore, a 29-year-old soccer player, and Sloane Stephens, a 26-year-old tennis player, are engaged.

The couple posted photos to social media this week announcing their engagement. Altidore, who played for the United States Men’s National Team in the World Cup as well as overseas in the English Premier League, currently plays for Toronto FC in Major League Soccer and is from Boca Raton.

Stephens, who won the 2017 U.S. Open singles title, is a top-10 player in the world and is from Plantation.

