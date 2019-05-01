This four-star linebacker, with NFL bloodlines, chose Florida State over Miami, Auburn.

Florida State head coach Willie Taggart disagrees with the referee in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. AP

Florida State added a blue-chip pledge for its defense from the 2020 class on Wednesday.

The Seminoles landed consensus four-star linebacker Jayion McCluster, who made his commitment known on social media with an Instagram and Twitter post.

McCluster, who plays at Largo High which is northwest of St. Petersburg, chose FSU over Miami and Auburn.

McCluster, 6-1 and 190 pounds, is ranked the No. 10 inside linebacker and 47th-best player in Florida, according to 247 Sports.

His cousin is former Ole Miss and NFL player Dexter McCluster, according to 247 Sports.