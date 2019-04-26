Who is Trysten Hill, the UCF defensive lineman the Cowboys drafted?

Fans sit on the main stage during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. AP

Despite an up-and-down time at UCF following Scott Frost’s departure for Nebraska, Trysten Hill became the first former Knights player taken in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Dallas Cowboys chose Hill in the second round of the draft with the 58th overall pick.

A defensive lineman, Hill excelled in the American Athletic Conference championship victory over Memphis, but lashed out over his playing time in the Fiesta Bowl loss to LSU.

Hill told reporters following the game that he wasn’t on the field a lot, but wasn’t frustrated.

When declaring for the draft hours following the defeat, Hill thanked fans, his teammates and Frost but did not mention current UCF coach Josh Heupel.

Hill, who started 26 games as a freshman and sophomore, only had one start as a junior.

Still, the 6-foot-3, 308-pounder from Lee, Florida in North Florida, had a single-season career-high of 36 tackles as a junior. He also had three sacks.

Hill’s selection marks the third straight year UCF has had a player taken in one of the first three rounds.